The HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset just came out in the summer, but it hasn’t gone on sale at all until very recently. The wireless headset for PC, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch is selling for $149.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and direct from HyperX. It may look a lot like the last-gen model, but the Cloud III Wireless has made some huge gains in the battery life department. It offers up to 120 hours of use with its 2.4GHz wireless dongle — a dongle, mind you, that also has improved range and a USB-C plug with included USB-A adapter.
Overall, the Cloud III is an upgrade over the Cloud II in just about every way. Our own Sean Hollister came away impressed by it in his hands-on time with the new headset, noting that there are essentially no downsides to opting for this one over the last-gen model. Of course, the Cloud II was being heavily discounted for a long while, so it’s good to see the new Cloud III is starting to dip a toe in the deals pool.
Razer’s Kishi V2 mobile controller is up to $23 off at Amazon, selling for $76.95 for the USB-C model (for the iPhone 15 and Android phones) and $77.99 for the Lightning model (for older iPhones). While some of us here prefer the Backbone One controller for its slightly better build and inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Kishi V2 is more than serviceable for streaming games onto your phone — or for getting a slightly unfair advantage in online mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile.
The Razer Nexus app that syncs up with the Kishi may not be stellar, but it did get a sizable update in the summer that improved the UI, fixed a battery drain issue when left connected to an asleep Android phone, and allowed for virtual button remapping on Android.
If you’re in the market for a premium gaming monitor and have been tempted by the OLED life, one of the best new options is LG’s UltraGear 27GR95QE-B — which is currently on sale for $863.99 ($136 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.
The 27-inch monitor may not be massive, but its average size fits into more desks and lifestyles than some of the 40-inch ultrawide behemoths that get all the attention. But what the LG lacks in size, it makes up for in quality and features. This QHD monitor has some drop-dead gorgeous picture quality, with the deep black tones you’d expect from an OLED panel and some crafty downscaling to help 4K content not get mucked up when it’s rendered at 1440p. Plus, it’s got a 240Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for fast-action PC games like competitive shooters.
Hold on, we’ve still got a few more deals for you
- Belkin’s unique BoostCharge Pro 10,000mAh power bank with 20W USB-C power delivery port and built-in Apple Watch fast charger is discounted for the first time, knocking it down to $89.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Belkin. It’s not much, but there isn’t another power bank quite like it.
- If you’re hyped for tomorrow’s launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and feel like getting an extra dose of Nintendo’s famed mascot, the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is on sale at Amazon for $21.64 (about $18 off). Also, this deal works with Amazon’s ongoing buy one, get one half off book deal, so pairing it with another qualifying book can save even more.
- Fujifilm’s Instax SQ1 instant film camera in blue is selling for $107.50 (about $12 off) at Amazon. The camera is pretty basic on features, but it’s one of the cheapest ways to shoot classic Polaroid-style square film shots. Read our instant film camera buying guide.
- Looking for a super-affordable smart thermostat? The simple yet efficient Amazon Smart Thermostat in refurbished condition is on sale for just $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, and if you want it for even cheaper, it’s also available at Woot for just $29.99 (though with a 90-day warranty instead of one year). The Alexa-powered thermo has a simple and clean look and uses the voice assistant’s “Hunches” to predict the best settings based on your habits. Read our review.