The HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset just came out in the summer, but it hasn’t gone on sale at all until very recently. The wireless headset for PC, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch is selling for $149.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and direct from HyperX. It may look a lot like the last-gen model, but the Cloud III Wireless has made some huge gains in the battery life department. It offers up to 120 hours of use with its 2.4GHz wireless dongle — a dongle, mind you, that also has improved range and a USB-C plug with included USB-A adapter.

Overall, the Cloud III is an upgrade over the Cloud II in just about every way. Our own Sean Hollister came away impressed by it in his hands-on time with the new headset, noting that there are essentially no downsides to opting for this one over the last-gen model. Of course, the Cloud II was being heavily discounted for a long while, so it’s good to see the new Cloud III is starting to dip a toe in the deals pool.

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless is a 2.4GHz wireless headset for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch that sports an extra-long 120-hour battery life, large 53mm drivers, USB-C charging, and a detachable boom mic with built-in pop filter. It also continues the Cloud's legacy of a relatively low weight and excellent comfort.

Razer’s Kishi V2 mobile controller is up to $23 off at Amazon, selling for $76.95 for the USB-C model (for the iPhone 15 and Android phones) and $77.99 for the Lightning model (for older iPhones). While some of us here prefer the Backbone One controller for its slightly better build and inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Kishi V2 is more than serviceable for streaming games onto your phone — or for getting a slightly unfair advantage in online mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Razer Nexus app that syncs up with the Kishi may not be stellar, but it did get a sizable update in the summer that improved the UI, fixed a battery drain issue when left connected to an asleep Android phone, and allowed for virtual button remapping on Android.

If you’re in the market for a premium gaming monitor and have been tempted by the OLED life, one of the best new options is LG’s UltraGear 27GR95QE-B — which is currently on sale for $863.99 ($136 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.

The 27-inch monitor may not be massive, but its average size fits into more desks and lifestyles than some of the 40-inch ultrawide behemoths that get all the attention. But what the LG lacks in size, it makes up for in quality and features. This QHD monitor has some drop-dead gorgeous picture quality, with the deep black tones you’d expect from an OLED panel and some crafty downscaling to help 4K content not get mucked up when it’s rendered at 1440p. Plus, it’s got a 240Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for fast-action PC games like competitive shooters.