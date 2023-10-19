AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

AMD is bringing its Threadripper CPUs back with two brand-new classes and two new chipsets. There’s a Pro series of Threadripper chips that are designed to be part of the very top workstations for professionals, and there’s a non-Pro series for high-end desktop (HEDT) PCs and “prosumers” who don’t need manageability features, eight-channel memory, or huge amounts of PCIe Gen 5 lanes.

Both the Pro and HEDT chips are based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, with access to the latest PCIe Gen 5 high-speed storage. At the very top of the Threadripper Pro chips is the 7995WX, which offers 96 cores and 192 threads, a max boost of 5.3GHz, up to 384MB of L3 cache, and 128 PCIe Gen 5 lanes. AMD is offering six Threadripper Pro chips, with the entry-level 7945WX shipping with 12 cores / 24 threads.

The HEDT Threadripper CPUs. Image: AMD

The Threadripper HEDT chips are the more realistic options for anyone working in design, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, and media. AMD will offer three Ryzen Threadripper chips here, but they won’t come cheap. The flagship 7980X offers 64 cores / 128 threads, a 5.1GHz boost, and 320MB total cache, all for an eye-watering $4,999. Here’s the full lineup:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X - $4,999, 64 cores, 5.1GHz boost, 320MB cache, 350W TDP

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X - $2,499, 32 cores, 5.3GHz boost, 160MB cache, 350W TDP

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X - $1,499, 24 cores, 5.3GHz boost, 152MB cache, 320W TDP

If you’re considering a new Threadripper for a workstation, you’ll also have to think about what memory and motherboards to pair it with. Threadripper 7000-series chips will only support registered memory, so unbuffered dual in-line memory module (UDIMM) isn’t supported here.

AMD’s new Threadripper motherboard options. Image: AMD

AMD is introducing TRX50 motherboards for the HEDT chips and WRX90 motherboards for the Pro platform. Interestingly, the TRX50 motherboards will also support the Pro chips, so you could technically build a high-end desktop with 96 cores and 192 processing threads. You won’t get the eight-channel memory support or 128 lanes of PCIe Gen 5, but if you’re rocking 96 cores, that’s going to be a lot of power already.