Toyota and Lexus join the Tesla charging connector bandwagon

The world’s top-selling automaker announced it’s adopting Tesla’s NACS plug for EV charging, following Ford, GM, Honda, and, most recently, BMW.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

Lexus RZ 450e
Image: Lexus

Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus will start implementing Tesla’s winning charging plug standard known as the North American Charging Standard, or NACS, in “certain” vehicles starting in 2025. Toyota will also provide current and soon-to-be EV buyers with adapters to access 12,000-plus Tesla Supercharger stations.

One of Toyota’s first vehicles to include a NACS connector is a future three-row SUV it is planning for 2025, which will be assembled at the automaker’s plant in Kentucky. Toyota is currently light on EV options compared to most other automakers and has only released the mediocre bZ4X and the Lexus RZ 450e.

Toyota’s a bit late to the party, but its announcement is following the likes of FordGMRivianVolvoPolestarNissanMercedes-BenzJaguar Land RoverFiskerHyundai, and, most recently, BMW in accepting NACS. Now, the only big holdouts that remain are Stellantis, which owns the Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge brands, and Volkswagen Group. Considering Toyota is largely the most conservative in making business decisions, it’s very likely the rest will follow soon.

