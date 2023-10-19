Slack is retiring its status account on X that previously shared updates about issues and outages on the platform, the company announced on Thursday. “We made the decision to retire the @SlackStatus account in order to consolidate our communications around incidents and focus resources on those most widely used by our customers,” Kevin Albers, VP of customer experience at Slack, said in a statement to The Verge.

The account was a useful way to be notified when Slack was investigating problems, especially for those of us at The Verge who end up writing about those issues. (It was also a good account to monitor with TweetDeck — which is now called XPro and is only available to paying X Premium subscribers.) If you want to keep tabs on Slack’s status moving forward, Albers pointed to Slack’s main status page and said that “we’re also happy to answer any questions related to incidents from our main account, @SlackHQ.” You can also get alerts by subscribing to Slack’s RSS and Atom feeds.

X sent an autoreply to my request for comment: “Busy now, please check back later.”