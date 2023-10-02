Microsoft Lists is now available for everyone on iOS, Android, and the web

Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft Lists, is now available for everyone to use. Launched in 2020, Microsoft Lists was originally limited to just business and enterprise users, before a limited preview for consumers last year. Microsoft is now letting anyone with a Microsoft Account access this free version of Microsoft Lists through iOS and Android apps and on the web.

Microsoft Lists allows you to create, manage, and share lists across devices, complete with ready-made templates for tasks like expense tracking, recipe making, gift ideas, and much more. You can easily share lists with colleagues, friends, and family so multiple people can contribute to a list.

Microsoft Lists on mobile. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Lists has a basic grid-like view of lists, but you can also swap to a calendar view or custom layout much like Asana and Airtable. You can also export lists to CSV files to make it easy to import data to other apps and services.

“We’re excited to see what sorts of information tracking goodness you create during preview, and how you share it all,” says Garima Wadhera, a principal program manager at Microsoft. “Create, use, and share your information with anyone, anywhere while on the go with a personalized, mobile-first experience.”