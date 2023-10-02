The most recent crop of Beats headphones and earbuds just can’t stop going on sale. Once again, since their release in July, the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $249.95 ($100 off) at Woot.

Beats’ latest wireless cans may look a lot like many of the company’s prior ones, but the Studio Pro are outfitted with modern features like noise cancellation, a transparency mode, lossless audio via USB-C, spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life, and flexible support for both iPhones and Android phones. They may look a little ho-hum compared to more dramatic designs in the top class of current headphones or Apple’s own AirPods Max, but if you still dig the typical Beats stylings, they’re more than serviceable headphones — especially at this steeply discounted price.

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white and black is matching its all-time low price of $99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This discount makes it about as affordable as it gets for any Xbox or PC gamer to experience a premium-built controller. The Core version of the Elite Series 2 features a built-in rechargeable battery and a higher level of build quality compared to the standard AA-powered Xbox gamepad. It’s also got rubberized grips, a metallic dish-shaped D-pad, hair-trigger lockouts, and software customization with three custom profiles. Plus, you can take the customization further by purchasing a pack of accessories that include different analog stick toppers, a traditional D-pad, rear paddle buttons, and a zip-up case with passthrough charging. The accessories come standard on the pricier Elite 2, but here, you can start cheaper and add them if you choose.

There’s bound to be a bunch of discounted Amazon devices during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10th and 11th, but if you feel you need a smart speaker sooner than that, check out Amazon’s bundle of the fifth-gen Echo Dot with a Philips Hue bulb for just $38.97 ($27 off).

The latest Echo Dot comes in two flavors, a pricier one with a dot-matrix style clock display and one without — this deal is on the latter that maintains most of the same features for less. The base Dot is one of the easiest ways to get into Amazon’s smart home ecosystem and utilize its Alexa voice assistant for simple tasks, calling up music, or hearing news and weather updates. The latest Dots also have built-in temperature sensors for using with smart home routines like turning on a fan in a room when it gets a little too warm.

