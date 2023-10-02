Someone already unboxed the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 launch event is just days away, but someone has already gotten their hands on Google’s upcoming smartphones. In a pair of unboxing videos posted to YouTube by PBKreviews (via 9to5Google), you can see the packaging for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, along with a brief glimpse at how they look.

The videos don’t really add much to the flood of leaks we’ve already seen leading up to the event, but they show how both phones come neatly packaged with a USB-C cable, a manual, and a Quick Switch adapter, which you can use to transfer the contents of your old device to the Pixel 8.

We also get a good look at a couple of color variations for the new devices. While the Pixel 8 unboxing video shows off a shiny gray color and a silver camera bar, the Pixel 8 Pro video highlights the device’s matte black backing and a sleek black camera bar. That tracks with some of the leaked color options we’ve already seen.

PBKReviews also shows the lock screen on both devices, which suggests that both devices will come with the same in-display fingerprint sensor as their predecessors. Given Google’s track record when it comes to leaks, it’s pretty unsurprising to see an unboxing video ahead of the Pixel 8 launch event. There have already been a ton of Pixel 8 leaks in the past several weeks, some of which seem to be from Google itself.

So far, rumors suggest that the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro will come with an upgraded camera array featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens as well as a body temperature sensor. Meanwhile, the 6.17-inch Pixel 8 could have a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus. Both phones may include some AI-enhanced features as well.