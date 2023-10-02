OnePlus says yes, its debut foldable phone is a rebadged Oppo

OnePlus and Oppo are releasing the same foldable phone under different names, OnePlus confirmed in an announcement emailed to The Verge today. The company says that Oppo chief product officer Peter Lau, who co-founded OnePlus, directed teams at both companies to develop the phone in tandem to be released under both brands in different markets, though the email did not say which phone will go where.

OnePlus didn’t name the phones in the announcement, but they’re the phones rumored to be called the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3.

The alert slider lives on. Image: OnePlus / Oppo

GSMArena recently reported a rumor that the Oppo Find N3 will be a Chinese exclusive, while the OnePlus Open will get an international release. It’s not certain that’s how it will go down, but the Oppo Find N2 remained a China exclusive while the Find N2 Flip went global. The Find N3 Flip is getting a global release, too, so perhaps that rumor will pan out.