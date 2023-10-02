MrBeast is putting his snack brand’s logo on NBA jerseys

YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has struck a new partnership with the Charlotte Hornets that will plaster his snack company’s logo on the NBA team’s jerseys. The Charlotte Hornets announced that Feastables has become the team’s official jersey patch partner for the 2023–2024 season.

Not only will the Feastables logo appear on the jerseys belonging to the Charlotte Hornets, but it will also be stitched on jerseys for the Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League team affiliated with the Hornets, along with the Hornets Venom GT, an NBA 2K League esports team. The Charlotte Hornets will even include Feastables branding in the backdrops it uses for press conferences and interviews.

Here’s Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball wearing the Feastables-branded jersey. Image: Charlotte Hornets

MrBeast first launched Feastables in January 2022, which has become known for selling MrBeast-branded chocolate bars and cookies. He created the brand with the help of the venture division of Night Media, a talent management agency, as well as Jim Murray, the former president of the protein snack bar company RxBar. Feastables managed to make over $10 million in the months following its launch.

“This partnership is a first of its kind, and I am excited to see how creator-brands and the NBA continue to work together into the future,” Night Media CEO Reed Duchscher says. “The Hornets are obviously one of the most exciting teams in the NBA and are a favorite among young people, so Feastables could not be more excited to partner.”