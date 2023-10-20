Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already on sale with a $10 PlayStation Store gift card

There are few types of deals better than a launch day promo, especially when it concerns a sequel that has been five years in the making. Thankfully for those looking to delve back into the sunset-tinged world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac’s latest action-adventure title for the PlayStation 5 is available at Newegg through the rest of today, October 20th, with a $10 PlayStation Store e-gift card for $69.99.
In many ways, the follow-up to the original open-world game and its more recent spinoff focused on Miles Morales doesn’t reinvent the formula. It still has you swinging around New York City and engaging in a hodgepodge of side quests in addition to the game’s narrative-heavy main storyline, which focuses on Kraven the Hunter and a fresh spin on Venom. This time around, though, there are more baddies, better visuals, and two spider-men to contend with, all of which make for a highly successful sequel that builds upon the prior titles in clever, if somewhat expected, ways.
Insomniac’s latest Spider-Man romp for the PlayStation 5 ups the ante with a vast open-world to explore, wonderful web-slinging mechanics, and the ability to play as not one but two spider-men.
It’s been a busy few months on the computing front here at The Verge. Our own Monica Chin has burned through a ton of reviews in the past few weeks, churning out impressions of everything from the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 to the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. Despite the influx of new laptops, however, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air remains our go-to rec for most people. And right now, it’s on sale at B&H Photo with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an eight-core M2 processor for $929 ($170 off), its second-best price to date.
At its core, the M2 MacBook Air is an everyday machine built for everyone. It ditches the wedge-shaped design that was the hallmark of MacBooks for years and, instead, opts for a symmetrical build that’s both lightweight and remarkably thin. What’s more, it does this while resurrecting standout features like MagSafe charging and adding new ones, including a much-improved 1080p camera. Apple’s blazing-fast M2 chip rounds out the specs, ensuring the 13-incher is as suitable for productivity tasks as is it browsing the web and some light gaming.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Deals, discounts, and other ways to save
- Anker’s 313 Charging Stand is on sale at Amazon for $14.24 (about $6 off) when you use the on-page coupon, which makes a new low price. Although the no-frills Qi charger offers slow charging speeds, it’s a great option if you juice your phone overnight, especially since it allows you to leverage the new StandBy mode in iOS 17.
- Apple’s entry-level iPad, the best budget iPad you can buy, is still available at Amazon and Walmart starting at $249 ($80 off), matching its best price to date. Admittedly, the 10.2-inch slate sports an outdated design and Apple’s slower A13 Bionic chip, but it’s still plenty fast and runs all the same software as the newer models. Plus, unlike every other model in Apple’s current iPad lineup, the 2021 model still touts a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- Rad Power Bikes — one of the top sellers of e-bikes in the US — is running a Halloween sale through October 31st, dropping prices on a selection of electric bikes. The jack-of-all-trades RadRunner 2 (now $1,299) and stability-focused RadTrike (now $1,899) are on sale for $200 and $600 off, respectively, which are great prices for the cargo-friendly utility bikes given their range and value.
- You can grab a four-pack of Meross MSL120 smart Wi-Fi bulbs on sale at Amazon for just $39.99 when you clip the coupon for $10 off. That matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the multicolor LED bulbs, which don’t require a hub and work with a wide range of smart home platforms (including both Google and Apple Home).
- The OnePlus Open is up for preorder via OnePlus for $1,499.99 ($200 off) or at Amazon with a $200 gift card for $1,699.99. My colleague Allison Johnson has some gripes with the first-gen foldable — most notably its lofty price tag and measly IPX4 rating — but it’s otherwise a good phone with good multitasking support, speedy performance, and an extremely comfortable form factor. Read our review.