Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already on sale with a $10 PlayStation Store gift card

There are few types of deals better than a launch day promo, especially when it concerns a sequel that has been five years in the making. Thankfully for those looking to delve back into the sunset-tinged world of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac’s latest action-adventure title for the PlayStation 5 is available at Newegg through the rest of today, October 20th, with a $10 PlayStation Store e-gift card for $69.99.

In many ways, the follow-up to the original open-world game and its more recent spinoff focused on Miles Morales doesn’t reinvent the formula. It still has you swinging around New York City and engaging in a hodgepodge of side quests in addition to the game’s narrative-heavy main storyline, which focuses on Kraven the Hunter and a fresh spin on Venom. This time around, though, there are more baddies, better visuals, and two spider-men to contend with, all of which make for a highly successful sequel that builds upon the prior titles in clever, if somewhat expected, ways.

It’s been a busy few months on the computing front here at The Verge. Our own Monica Chin has burned through a ton of reviews in the past few weeks, churning out impressions of everything from the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 to the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34. Despite the influx of new laptops, however, Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air remains our go-to rec for most people. And right now, it’s on sale at B&H Photo with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an eight-core M2 processor for $929 ($170 off), its second-best price to date.

At its core, the M2 MacBook Air is an everyday machine built for everyone. It ditches the wedge-shaped design that was the hallmark of MacBooks for years and, instead, opts for a symmetrical build that’s both lightweight and remarkably thin. What’s more, it does this while resurrecting standout features like MagSafe charging and adding new ones, including a much-improved 1080p camera. Apple’s blazing-fast M2 chip rounds out the specs, ensuring the 13-incher is as suitable for productivity tasks as is it browsing the web and some light gaming.

13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022) $ 929 $ 1099 15 % off $ 929 $ 929 $ 1099 15 % off The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. $929 at B&H Photo

