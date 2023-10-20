The Cybertruck’s VINs reveal clues about the long-delayed truck

Tesla’s Cybertruck is finally nearing its first delivery event on November 30th, and yet we still don’t have key details on configurations, prices, and other specifications of the unconventionally designed pickup truck.

But today, we got some insight for the launch, including initial Cybertruck powertrain options and Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR), thanks to new VIN info from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A required VIN decoder submission that Tesla and other automakers must provide to NHTSA before vehicles are delivered to customers is now available for all to see and decipher. A Verge tipster pointed us to a Cybertruck Owners Club forum post where user Throwcomputer provided an analysis of Tesla’s model year 2024 VIN decoder submission. For example, the fourth digit in the VIN represents Cybertruck as “C” and Tesla Semi as “T.”

But where it gets interesting is Digit 8, which represents the motor, drive unit, and braking system of the vehicle. The options for Cybertruck include “D” for “Dual Motor — Standard” and “E” for “Triple Motor — Performance.”

The document also provides some insight on GVWR, which is the vehicle’s max weight with passengers and cargo. Options for Digit 6 in the VIN include class “G” for a Cybertruck GVWR that’s between 8,001 and 9,000 pounds, while class “H” is between 9,001 and 10,000 pounds. On the forum, user Bill837 estimates the dual motor curb weight between 5,001 pounds and 6,000 and the tri-motor between 6,001 and 7,000 pounds. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum model’s GVWR is 8,550 pounds and has a curb weight of 6,500 pounds.

Back when the Cybertruck was first revealed in 2019, Tesla announced an entry rear-wheel drive model with a single motor for $39,900. It seems this model will not come to fruition, at least for the 2024 model years. As a reminder, the initial price for the dual motor was set at $49,900 and $69,900 for the triple motor.