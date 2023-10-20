Pixel 8 Pro teardown exposes its temperature sensor and a sticky battery setup

We’ve already seen a teardown of the standard Pixel 8 model, but now iFixit has taken apart the $999 Pixel 8 Pro, offering a close look at the new temperature sensing tech that lives beneath the phone’s display.

iFixit’s Shahram Mokhtari starts by removing the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen using a heating mat, a clamp, and a pick. After disconnecting the display from the device, Mokhtari folds back the 5G mmWave antenna cable and unscrews the main frame. From there, Mokhtari attempts to remove the 5,050mAh battery by pulling at the plastic tabs beneath the component.

iFixit offers a look at the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera setup. Image: iFixit via YouTube

However, Mokhtari runs into the same issue as PBKreviews, the YouTube channel that tore down the Pixel 8. Both iFixit and PBKreviews ended up loosening the battery’s adhesive using isopropyl alcohol instead. Once that’s done, Mokhtari dismantles the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera array, revealing the 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide lens, and the 48MP telescopic lens.

Finally, we get a look at the built-in thermometer that’s exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. Mokhtari offers a super zoomed-in look at the component... but it doesn’t look like much other than four circular sensors. When the phone is actually put together, you can find the temperature sensor within the camera bar on the back of the device. It’s supposed to provide you with accurate temperature readings of surfaces, with body temperature readings awaiting FDA approval.

Here’s a close-up of the Pixel 8 Pro’s thermal sensors. Image: iFixit via YouTube