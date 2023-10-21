Microsoft and Nintendo are slashing prices on plenty of spooky titles for Halloween

The Quarry (Xbox) $ 17 $ 70 76 % off $ 17 $ 17 $ 70 76 % off The Quarry is an interactive teen slasher from Supermassive Games, the studio behind horror games like Until Dawn. $17 at Microsoft

Alan Wake Remastered (Xbox) $ 10 $ 30 67 % off $ 10 $ 10 $ 30 67 % off Alan Wake Remastered is an updated version of the action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment, one in which you play as a novelist looking to uncover what happened to his missing wife. $10 at Microsoft

We highlighted eBay’s “Holiday Head Start Sale” earlier this week, but it’s worth mentioning again as the sale is almost over. Now through 11:59PM PT tomorrow, October 22nd, eBay is taking 20 percent off select items when you use offer code HEADSTART at checkout.

Related Samsung is bringing artwork from the Met museum to its Frame TVs

The ongoing sale covers a wide swath of tech, including Samsung’s latest 32-inch Frame TV, which is on sale for $478.39 (about $120 off) via BuyDig with promo code HEADSTART. Like the prior models, the 4K TV displays artwork when idle while boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and other impressive specs. Unlike its predecessor, however, the 32-inch panel can now detect when somebody leaves the room and turn itself off automatically in order to save power.

Other great gadgets are also on sale at eBay when you apply coupon code HEADSTART. You can, for example, pick up a refurbished pair of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones or QuietComfort II earbuds for just $159.20.

2023 Samsung The Frame TV (32-inch) $ 478 $ 598 20 % off $ 478 $ 478 $ 598 20 % off Samsung’s art-inspired Frame TV features a QLED display, which is intended to resemble actual canvas. This year, Samsung also updated the 32-inch panel so that it can sense if people are in the room. Right now, you can buy it for around $478 ($120 off) via BuyDig’s eBay storefront with promo code HEADSTART. $478 at eBay

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!