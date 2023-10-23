Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds may not be at the top of the pack for the best earbuds you can get in 2023, but they’re quite good when they can be had for a song. That usually happens during sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, but currently (on a random Monday), you can get the Echo Buds in black with a wireless charging case for just $56.99 ($83 off) on clearance at Best Buy. That’s a new all-time low for these noise-canceling earbuds and almost as cheap as the lowest price we’ve seen on them with a wired charging case. It’s also just $6 more than Amazon’s newer, basic-looking Echo Buds for 2023, but those have a semi-open design that lacks noise cancellation.
The Echo Buds came out in 2021 and offer a good value for features like noise cancellation with an ambient sound mode, and since they’re an Amazon product, you better believe there are Alexa voice command integrations. But even if you ignore that, the Echo Buds are just a good pair of earbuds with nice sound quality and a fairly comfy fit.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
Speaking of deals on older model wearables, Target is discounting a few models of the Apple Watch Series 8 for $175 off. You can get the 41mm model with LTE cellular connectivity for $324.99 (normally $499.99) or the larger 45mm version with LTE for $354.99 (normally $529.99). The cheaper 41mm Series 8 with just GPS is listed for a very appealing $224.99 (it’s normally $399.99), but it’s sold out online, and you’ll need to take your chances on local inventory at your own brick-and-mortar Target store.
The Apple Watch Series 8 may have been an iterative update last year (much like this year’s Series 9 that came after it), but it did add a couple of features like crash detection and cycle tracking. But let’s be honest with ourselves here. Unless you’re spending big money on an Apple Watch Ultra, when you buy a recent Apple Watch Series, you’re mostly getting a table-stakes experience of fitness tracking and notifications on your wrist. Getting the newest model may be slightly more futureproof, but Apple Watches can last a good chunk of years before worrying about being left behind on software updates.
Apple Watch Series 8
The last-gen mainline smartwatch from Apple features Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on prior models.
How ’bout some more deals?
- Payday 3 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has fallen to a new low price of $24.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, which is $5 cheaper than it was during the recent Prime Day. The four-player cooperative heist shooter hasn’t been quite as well received as its wildly popular predecessor, but it can be a fun ride with some online friends.
- Dead Space (2023) on PlayStation 5 is selling for $34.99 ($30 off) at Target. The exceptional sci-fi horror remake may be coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 26th, but PlayStation users can at least get it for a great deal while Shocktober is still going strong.
- Woot is selling some refurbished Blink security cameras for some very low prices, including a Blink Mini 1080p indoor wired camera for $14.99 ($20 off) and a two-pack of last-gen Blink Outdoor cameras for just $59.99 ($120 off). They’re great values if you want video feeds in or around your home and don’t mind being in Amazon’s ecosystem.
- The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is selling for its usual deal price of $19.99 ($5 off) at Amazon. The two-outlet plug is a great way to smarten up some of your outdoor lighting and is great for setting up a schedule for either spooky or festive holiday lights.