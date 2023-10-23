Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has become the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios title in the 24 hours following its release, Sony announced on Monday. The game sold over 2.5 million copies in just one day.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was developed by PlayStation Studios’ Insomniac Games. As the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title, it dethrones God of War Ragnarok, which sold 5.1 million copies during its launch week last year. The first Marvel’s Spider-Man also got the fastest-selling first-party crown following its release in 2018, selling 3.3 million copies in its first three days.

The Spider-Man sequel came out last Friday as the first PlayStation 5-exclusive game in the franchise. While the original Spider-Man title was released for the PlayStation 4, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales came out for both the PS5 and PS4.