Nvidia might have an RTX 4080 Super with 20GB of VRAM soon

Nvidia is rumored to be preparing Super versions of some of its RTX 40-series cards, including an RTX 4080 Super with 20GB of memory. VideoCardz reports that hardware leakers have been teasing out information about possible RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Super cards recently, with reliable hardware leaker kopite7kimi backing up the claims.

Nvidia canceled a 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 a year ago before announcing it as the RTX 4070 Ti at CES earlier this year. Now, the company might be preparing a 20GB variant of the RTX 4080 with the Super moniker that we haven’t seen since the RTX 20 series. Nvidia is also rumored to be working on an RTX 4070 Super, too.

The new RTX 40-series Super GPUs might have a higher memory bus

Both RTX 40-series Super GPUs are expected to include a higher memory bus, with the RTX 4080 Super rumored to ship with a 320-bit memory bus and the RTX 4070 Super rumored as a 256-bit memory bus card. The RTX 4070 Super is also rumored to include 16GB of VRAM, more than the 12GB of memory that ships on both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti right now.

So how will an RTX 4070 Super fit in with an RTX 4070 Ti? Hardware leaker kopite7kimi claims the “RTX 4070 Super looks like a RTX 4070 Ti with a little bit cutting,” so it might just be a modest improvement over the RTX 4070. The RTX 4080 Super could also be a minor upgrade on the 4080.