iOS 17.1 arrives with updates to AirDrop, Apple Music, and more

As shown in iOS 17.1’s beta releases, the update includes a handful of other minor tweaks and additions. There’s a new Favorites feature for Apple Music that lets you add songs, albums, playlists, and artists to your library and signal your music tastes to the app’s recommendation algorithms, and the settings menu for the StandBy feature has been tweaked to give you more control over when the phone’s display turns off when used in this smart display mode.

New Apple Wallet features for UK users

Some region-specific additions were also rolled out. Customers in the UK can now see their bank balance in the Apple Wallet app for supported accounts thanks to an integration with the country’s Open Banking API. This update is also designed to resolve the iPhone 12’s issues in France, where the country’s regulator temporarily banned the sale of the device for breaching radiation exposure limits.

Other tweaks include the expanded availability of the flashlight indicator in the Dynamic Island (the icon was previously available with the iPhone 15 Pro but is now coming to all Dynamic Island-equipped devices) and the ability to choose a particular album for Photo Shuffle to pick images from.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the instructions to install iOS 17.1. iOS software updates often aren’t available to everyone immediately, so you might need to wait before you can download it. A notification icon will appear on the Settings app when the update is available.