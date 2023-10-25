X is officially rolling out audio and video calls

X, the platform previously known as Twitter, is rolling out audio and video calls. Several users on the platform, including some of us here at The Verge, have received a notification when opening the app, stating: “Audio and video calls are here!”

There’s also a new “Enable audio and video calling” toggle within the app’s settings, which says you can “turn the feature on and then select who you’re comfortable using it with.” It includes options to allow audio and video calls from only people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or all three. You can then make a call by opening a DM with another user, selecting the phone icon in the top right corner of the screen, and choosing audio or video call.

X’s settings now include options for audio and video calling. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

In a post on X, Elon Musk confirms the rollout of audio and video calls, adding that it’s an “early version” of the feature. Musk has long hinted at adding audio and video calls to the platform as part of his goals to make it the “everything app.” Musk recently said the feature would be available on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, with “no phone number needed.”

It’s still not clear how widely X has launched audio and video calls or if non-Premium users can use it. Last month, hashtag inventor and open-source advocate Chris Messina found that X’s code suggested that users would have to sign up for X’s Premium subscription to use it. X didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

Musk also mentioned charging all users a yearly price to access the platform and has already started making users in New Zealand and the Phillippines $1 per year.