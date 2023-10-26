Apple’s second-gen HomePod in white is $20 off right now

Apple’s flagship HomePod smart speaker rarely goes on sale after returning from the grave, but right now, you can get the white version for $279.99 ($20 off) at B&H Photo. B&H is also selling the black version for a slightly higher $289, saving just 10 bucks for those who want a more discreet look to their Siri-powered speaker.
The second-gen HomePod is a lot like the original that debuted back in 2018, but the successor adds handy temperature and humidity sensors to be a little more smart home-y, and it has a nice integration with the Apple TV streaming boxes. (You can link two of them as a stereo pair for TV audio.) The HomePod’s signature sound from the original model is mostly the same here, with an emphasis on rich, balanced audio that tunes itself to your space for clear vocals. Just keep in mind that the sound is fired in all directions, so you don’t want to put it right up against a wall or bury it in a bookshelf.
Apple HomePod (second-gen)
Apple’s latest HomePod is equipped with Matter and Thread support as well as a built-in temperature and humidity sensor. Read our review.
Daylight saving time ends in less than two weeks, bringing with it shorter days, longer nights, and — for many of us — a heavier reliance on the thermostat. That’s where a more advanced model like Google’s third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, which is on sale at Wellbots for Verge readers for $174 ($75 off) with offer code NLTVERGE75, can prove to be extremely handy.
While older than some of the more recent offerings from Amazon and Ecobee, Google’s latest smart thermostat comes in a variety of attractive finishes and remains an excellent no-fuss option that can adapt to your heating and cooling preferences over time. It’s relatively simple to set up and use regardless of your HVAC system, too, and it supports geofencing and Google’s Nest Temperature sensors, which allow it to automatically measure the temperature in rooms lacking a thermostat. It supports a wide array of smart home platforms as well, though, sadly, it still doesn’t support the new Matter protocol like the Nest Learning Thermostat from 2020.
Now, here’s hoping Google makes it happen in 2024.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)
The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smart phone control, and the ability to go into an energy saving mode when you’re not home. And now through November 5th, Verge readers can get $75 off the thermostat with code NLTVERGE75.
- If you could use a battery pack for charging your phone on the go, Belkin’s BoostCharge Plus is on sale direct from Belkin for $55.99 ($14 off) with promo code PBF23. It’s a little on the pricier side as far as 10,000mAh chargers go; however, it’s capable of 18W output and features a pair of built-in cables — one USB-C, one Lightning — letting you ditch your charging cables at home.
- The Dell XPS 13, the best Windows laptop you can buy, is available from Dell for $599 ($200 off) with 8GB of RAM, a 12th Gen Intel i5-1230U processor, and a 256GB SSD. The most recent model features a handsome clamshell design, a terrific 16:10 display, and speedy performance, rendering it a reliable alternative to Apple’s MacBook Air if you don’t mind giving up a little battery life. Read our review.
- There are a lot of great wireless Bluetooth speakers these days, with Ultimate Ears being one of the more trusted manufacturers out there. The UE Boom 3 will suffice for most people’s needs; however, if you want something beefier for an outdoor party, the stylish UE Hyperboom is on sale at Amazon for $360.05 (about $90 off). It offers robust, booming sound, not to mention Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and a digital optical port that lets it serve as an ad hoc soundbar if your TV speakers aren’t cutting it. Read our review.
- Govee’s newer Y Lights are selling for an all-time low at Amazon right now, where you can pick them up for $129.99 ($100 off) when clicking the on-page coupon. The interlocking seven-panel kit is a relatively inexpensive way to spruce up your home with some colorful accent lighting, which you can then control via Alexa, Google Assistant, or a simple companion app that lets you set both scenes and schedules.
- Woot is discounting 8BitDo’s minimalist Dual Charging Dock for the next month or so, dropping the handy Xbox accessory to $24.99 ($20 off) with a 90-day warranty. The light-up charging cradle — which comes with two rechargeable battery packs — supports both Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers, giving you a convenient means for topping off two gamepads simultaneously.