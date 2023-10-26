Apple’s second-gen HomePod in white is $20 off right now

Apple’s flagship HomePod smart speaker rarely goes on sale after returning from the grave, but right now, you can get the white version for $279.99 ($20 off) at B&H Photo. B&H is also selling the black version for a slightly higher $289, saving just 10 bucks for those who want a more discreet look to their Siri-powered speaker.

The second-gen HomePod is a lot like the original that debuted back in 2018, but the successor adds handy temperature and humidity sensors to be a little more smart home-y, and it has a nice integration with the Apple TV streaming boxes. (You can link two of them as a stereo pair for TV audio.) The HomePod’s signature sound from the original model is mostly the same here, with an emphasis on rich, balanced audio that tunes itself to your space for clear vocals. Just keep in mind that the sound is fired in all directions, so you don’t want to put it right up against a wall or bury it in a bookshelf.

Daylight saving time ends in less than two weeks, bringing with it shorter days, longer nights, and — for many of us — a heavier reliance on the thermostat. That’s where a more advanced model like Google’s third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat, which is on sale at Wellbots for Verge readers for $174 ($75 off) with offer code NLTVERGE75, can prove to be extremely handy.

While older than some of the more recent offerings from Amazon and Ecobee, Google’s latest smart thermostat comes in a variety of attractive finishes and remains an excellent no-fuss option that can adapt to your heating and cooling preferences over time. It’s relatively simple to set up and use regardless of your HVAC system, too, and it supports geofencing and Google’s Nest Temperature sensors, which allow it to automatically measure the temperature in rooms lacking a thermostat. It supports a wide array of smart home platforms as well, though, sadly, it still doesn’t support the new Matter protocol like the Nest Learning Thermostat from 2020.

Now, here’s hoping Google makes it happen in 2024.

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

More deals, discounts, and ways to save