Most of us associate the name “Lisa Frank” with kittens, unicorns, and dolphins leaping out of neon oceans, but after watching the trailer for Focus Features’ Lisa Frankenstein, you might have to add “reanimated corpse boyfriends” to that list.
From director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody, Lisa Frankenstein tells the story of Lisa (Kathryn Newton), a gloomy high schooler who — like most of her peers — feels deeply misunderstood by the world. Like most of the teenagers in her orbit, Lisa longs to be with someone who can relate to her disdain for the drudgery of everyday life. But whereas Lisa’s friends all pine for living, breathing boys, she only has eyes for a seemingly long-dead corpse (Cole Sprouse).
When Lisa somehow manages to resurrect her dead beau using a suntanning bed, she’s as overjoyed as he is disoriented, and the trailer makes it seem like they set off on something of a grave digging / murder spree in search of body parts the walking corpse is missing. The whole thing is, well… weird and goofy, but tapping into a very similar kind of energy as Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming feature, Poor Things. It’s a bit odd to think of the aesthetics of the Lisa Frank brand and the essence of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein mashing together to make an edgy romantic horror for teens. But those two tastes might make one hell of a combination when Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters on February 9th, 2024.