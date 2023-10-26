Skip to main content
iFixit now sells Microsoft Surface parts for repair

iFixit now sells parts for the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Go 4, and more.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

An image showing Microsoft Surface repair parts
Image: iFixit

iFixit has started selling genuine replacement parts for Microsoft Surface devices. The company now offers SSDs, batteries, screens, kickstands, and a whole bunch of other parts for 15 Surface products.

Some of the devices on that list include the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Go 4, Surface Studio 2 Plus, and others. You can check out the entire list of supported products and parts in this post on Microsoft’s website. In addition to supplying replacement parts, iFixit also offers disassembly videos and guides for each product, as well as toolkits that include things like an opening tool, tweezers, drivers, and more.

Here are some of the parts available for the Surface Pro 9.
Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

Microsoft started selling its own Microsoft Surface parts in June, but iFixit has a far larger selection of parts for more products. As far as pricing goes, both Microsoft and iFixit seem to offer most of the same parts for the same price. For example, the replacement battery for the Surface 9 Pro is $237.99 on both sites, and the same goes for the $93.99 256GB SSD for the Surface Laptop 5. However, some parts cost a little more on iFixit when the fix kit is included.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has partnered with iFixit. In 2021, iFixit started selling official Microsoft Surface repair tools to certain service partners. Over the years, Microsoft has been improving the repairability of its Surface products and made battery replacements a whole lot easier with the Surface Pro 9.

