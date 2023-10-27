1Password is offering Verge readers $20 off an annual membership

1Password is currently offering new customers a $20 discount on a one-year subscription to its individual password manager plan, bringing the annual price down to $15.88 (about $1.32 a month). This deal is exclusive for Verge readers through the end of the year, with no need for any promo codes — just click the provided link and you’ll see the discount applied when you set up your account.
Passwords as we know them may soon be a thing of the past, as passkeys are slowly becoming the norm for companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others. 1Password started rolling out passkeys earlier this year, and even the discounted basic plan allows you to access them. With a 1Password membership, you can save logins and passwords from all kinds of sites via desktop and mobile, across various browsers, and on unlimited devices. One of the major strengths of the service, like all password managers, is that it’ll allow you to automatically generate extremely challenging passwords that are unlikely to be guessed. You just have to remember your login credentials for the password manager itself — so be sure to make that one a toughie and make sure to note it somewhere.
1Password stores your login details on unlimited devices and offers security features like authenticated encryption to keep your data safe.
If you’re in the market for one of Apple’s premium wearables and don’t mind being a generation behind, you can get the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra for $629 ($170 off) at Best Buy with a yellow / beige Trail Loop strap. If you prefer a different strap, it’s also available at Best Buy with an orange Alpine Loop for $629 ($140 off), matching the all-time low on that particular model.
The original Apple Watch Ultra is similar to the newer Ultra 2, which just launched alongside the iPhone 15 last month. It uses Apple’s last-gen processor and not the newer S9 SiP chip, but based on previous Apple Watches, it’s likely to have plenty of performance headroom for years to come. It’s not quite as hardcore as some of the adventure-ready Garmin watches of the world, but it’s an excellent smartwatch if you want something a little more rugged than the standard Series Apple Watch, especially when you can find it at a steep discount. Plus, it’s an absolute battery champ (as far as Apple Watches go) despite its overly large 49mm display.
Apple Watch Ultra
The last-gen Apple Watch Ultra remains one of Apple’s more rugged models. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8 and Series 9, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.
Today’s chock-full of Frideals, so let’s cook
- Now until November 1st, Jsaux is offering a variety of deals on its Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally accessories in the form of a Halloween sale that takes up to 20 percent off. Right now, for example, you can get the Transparent Shell Series for the Steam Deck for $39.99 ($10 off) with coupon code PC0108 — that is, if you’re brave enough for a somewhat labor-intensive disassembly of your Steam Deck.
- The Datacolor Spyder X Pro, a well-known color calibrator for computer monitors, is on sale for $129.99 ($20 off) at Datacolor and B&H Photo. The Spyder X Pro is the same colorimeter that many of us here at The Verge use, one that helps ensure the colors and brightness levels we see in our photos and artwork are as accurate as possible.
- If you’re a fan of both FromSoftware and records, you can get the Elden Ring Standard Edition Vinyl for $34.99 ($15 off) from Bandai Namco. The moody instrumental soundtrack collects 17 tracks on two marbled, smoke-gray LPs. It may not be the limited-edition Vinyl Collection that spanned eight colored LPs in a box set, but at least this is a version of the soundtrack you can actually get your hands on. Bandai Namco is also offering discounts across other merch as part of its ongoing Halloween sale, which runs through October 31st.
- Hot on the heels of the confusing Apple Pencil announcement from last week, the second-gen Apple Pencil — you know, the one you actually want to buy — is matching its all-time low of $89 ($40 off) at Amazon. The second-gen model offers pressure sensitivity, not to mention wireless charging and a double-tap feature that lets you switch between tools.