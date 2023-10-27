Your Asus ROG Ally could be transparent with Jsaux’s RGB backplate

It might not give you a perfect look through the back, now that I see how much of that frosting blocks the red circuit boards. It also probably won’t enhance your cooling like the company’s Steam Deck backplate, but that frosted surface should bathe nicely in RGB light, not to mention the five light-catching stickers you can place inside.

That pixel alien is a sticker — not a tiny screen. Image: Jsaux

In addition to the RGB backplate, Jsaux is launching a Modcase for the ROG Ally that adds a rugged shell, Dbrand-esque travel cover to protect the screen and joysticks (and house four microSD cards), and a pair of snap-on detachable straps that let you tether an external battery or other accessory. The basic kit is $30, though Jsaux has an $80 version that comes with the 65W power bank you see in the image below.

Jsaux’s Modcase. Image: Jsaux