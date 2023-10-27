Your Asus ROG Ally could be transparent with Jsaux’s RGB backplate

The latest entry in the renewed transparent gadget craze: your Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC. Today, lauded Steam Deck accessory maker Jsaux is taking the wraps off a $40 frosted RGB rear shell for the Asus handheld that lets you see some of its delightful innards.
It might not give you a perfect look through the back, now that I see how much of that frosting blocks the red circuit boards. It also probably won’t enhance your cooling like the company’s Steam Deck backplate, but that frosted surface should bathe nicely in RGB light, not to mention the five light-catching stickers you can place inside.
In addition to the RGB backplate, Jsaux is launching a Modcase for the ROG Ally that adds a rugged shell, Dbrand-esque travel cover to protect the screen and joysticks (and house four microSD cards), and a pair of snap-on detachable straps that let you tether an external battery or other accessory. The basic kit is $30, though Jsaux has an $80 version that comes with the 65W power bank you see in the image below.
Dbrand will sell a similar kit for the ROG Ally with far larger vents and a beefier kickstand, but without the ability to strap a battery onto the back and a ship date of early next year. Jsaux tells The Verge that the Modcase should ship in early November, and the transparent backplate in mid-November.