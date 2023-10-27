Sonos is taking up to $385 off Arc, Beam, and Ray home theater sets

It’s not often we see good deals land on new Sonos products, so the company’s early Black Friday sale is one to take a look at. Now through Sunday, October 29th, Sonos is taking up to 20 percent off various home theater sets, offering you a chance to save up to $385 on some of the best soundbars in the market.

In case you need a refresher, the Sonos Arc is an all-in-one home theater soundbar that’ll amp up the audio on your TV with powerful and immersive sound. It works particularly well with large 4K TVs that support Dolby Atmos and also feature eARC support. The Arc additionally supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 and can work as a standalone smart speaker for playing tunes.

Meanwhile, the Sonos Era 300 and 100 are Wi-Fi-connected bookshelf speakers released earlier this year. Both support Bluetooth audio and line-in playback via an optional 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, but only the Sonos Era 300 supports Dolby Atmos and plays spatial tracks from Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The Sonos Arc is a powerful Dolby Atmos speaker that also integrates with the company's multiroom audio platform. With extra capabilities like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's AirPlay 2, it's a feature-rich soundbar that sounds just as good when playing music.

Alternatively, you can buy the midrange second-generation Sonos Beam bundled with the Sub Mini subwoofer for $742 ($186 off). Adding in two Sonos Era 100 smart speakers, meanwhile, brings that price up to $1,240 ($186 off). The Sonos Beam also supports Dolby Atmos and eARC, while doubling as a smart speaker that works with Apple’s AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. However, the Beam is smaller than the Sonos Arc and lacks its upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, so its sound quality isn’t quite as impressive as the Arc’s.

Finally, if both the Sonos Beam and Arc are out of your budget, the entry-level Sonos Ray soundbar is also on sale. It doesn’t have Dolby Atmos support, so it lacks the same immersive sound quality, and it doesn’t have HDMI connectivity, either. Nevertheless, it offers good value for your money, outperforming other soundbars in this price range with its crisp, balanced sound and voice clarity. It also comes with support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. You can buy the Sonos Ray bundled with the Sub Mini subwoofer for $566 ($142 off) from Sonos.