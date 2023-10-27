Disney’s cozy life sim won’t be free to play after all

If you were expecting to try out Disney Dreamlight Valley — the Disneyfied version of Stardew Valley — for free when it’s released, you might be a bit disappointed. Disney says it’s doing away with the free-to-play option and will instead charge $39.99 to play the base game.

With the global launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley set for December 5th, this change feels a bit last-minute. Disney first released the game in early access last year and said at the time it would have a free-to-play model when it was officially out. But now, Disney revealed it will offer several different packages, with the base game costing $39.99.

Image: Disney

“This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players,” Disney says. “It’s important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley.”

Along with the base game, Disney is also offering a “cozy” edition for $49.99 and a “gold” edition for $69.99, both of which come with in-game content and currency. Meanwhile, the Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time expansion pack will cost an extra $29.99. Disney notes that it will still maintain its “promise” of “delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture,” while purchases requiring in-game currency will be “optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect.”