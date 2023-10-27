Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Gaza Strip internet cut off following Israeli airstrikes

Gaza Strip internet cut off following Israeli airstrikes

/

Some of Palestine’s largest telecom companies are announcing outages.

By Makena Kelly, a reporter who covers the politics and power influencing the tech industry. Before joining The Verge in 2018, she covered Congress and breaking news.

|

Share this story

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes as the attacks continue on the 21st day in Rafah, Gaza on October 27th, 2023.
Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu via Getty Images

The Gaza Strip is suffering a near-total connectivity outage as the Israeli Defense Forces announced Friday that it was “expanding ground operations” in the region. 

As of Friday, the connectivity tracker NetBlocks reported “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip,” with one of the largest and last remaining Palestinian telecom providers, Paltel, being highly impacted by intense airstrikes. Paltel said it had sustained “a complete disruption of all communication and internet services” as a result of the barrage, according to The Washington Post.

Since Israel cut off much of Gaza’s access to electricity earlier this month, the strip has largely relied on other power sources like generators to support connectivity. But in recent days, a bombardment of airstrikes has reportedly destroyed much of the supporting infrastructure. 

On Thursday, service from another large internet provider, NetStream, “collapsed,” according to NetBlocks. The network “notified subscribers that service would end due to a severe shortage of fuel supplies.” The Palestine Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian organization, said Friday that it was “deeply concerned” that it may not be able to provide emergency medical services due to loss of communications services. 

“We have completely lost contact with the operations room in Gaza Strip and all of our teams operating there due to the Israeli authorities cutting off all landline, cellular and internet communications,” the Red Crescent said in a statement on X Friday.

Shortly after Paltel reportedly lost service, an IDF spokesperson said that it was increasing “the bombing in Gaza” and its ground operations. 

More from Tech