Onewheel follows up its massive recall with a new $3,200 board for ‘pros’

One month after Onewheel recalled every single one of its electric skateboards after four known deaths and a year of delay, the company’s releasing its fastest, most powerful, and most expensive board yet.

It’s called the Onewheel GT S-Series, and the $3,200 board will already come with the new safety mechanism it told the government it’d add to several previous generations of Onewheel — called Haptic Buzz, it vibrates the board when it’s running out of battery, attempting to exert too much torque, or is erroring out.

Speaking of torque, the S-Series adds more of it — the primary upgrade here is a new motor with 50 percent more voltage and 50 percent more torque. The company promises “high-speed carves up even the steepest of hills,” though it doesn’t specify any particular degree of incline or grade.

The Onewheel GT S-Series. Image: OneWheel

It does share that the S-Series has a top speed of 25 miles per hour (up from 20mph) at 113 volts (up from 75v), at a shorter range of 16-25 miles (down from 20-32 mi) on its half-inch wider tires. At 33 pounds, it also weighs two pounds less.

Onewheel also says it’s got a lowered ride height, but the board’s dimensions are identical, and it hasn’t changed the position of the wheel — instead, you’ll stand just five millimeters shorter on the board because it has slightly more concave footpads.

Is a more desirable board enough for you to forgive the company for gaslighting the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, pretending its boards didn’t have issues for nearly a year, and telling you to trash its earliest products that can’t be updated for a measly $100 in store credit? Genuine question.