X launches two new subscriptions to boost your replies

X, the platform previously known as Twitter, has introduced a new $16 per month Premium Plus plan that lets subscribers pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies. Not only does the plan offer the “largest reply boost,” but it also removes ads from your For You and Following feeds, according to a page detailing the features of the subscription.

Premium Plus builds on the perks that come with X’s standard Premium plan (formerly Twitter Blue), which includes a blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, longer posts, longer video uploads, encrypted direct messages, and more.

In addition to Premium Plus, X also introduced a new “Basic” option for $3 per month. However, this plan doesn’t let you pay your way to verification — it doesn’t include a checkmark — and subscribers will only receive a “small boost” to their replies. It also doesn’t include reduced ads or access to X’s media studio.