Govee’s colorful LED light strips are on sale just in time for Halloween

Halloween isn’t the only holiday on the horizon now that October is drawing to a close. Once the clock strikes midnight on October 31st, Mariah Carey will defrost, peppermint mochas will inevitably return, and the 2023 holiday season will have officially begun.

Thankfully for those looking to get in the festive spirit, Govee’s Matter-ready LED Strip Light M1 is on sale for an all-time low of $44.99 ($15 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. You can also buy it for $3 more direct from Govee through October 31st, which is still one of its better prices to date.

While handy throughout the year, Govee’s 6.56-foot (2m) light strip is particularly convenient during Halloween and other holidays. Not only can the bright, tunable LEDs flash and blink to the beat of your music, but they can also act as a festive piece of decor that adds a pop of color to your holiday parties. What’s particularly great about this strip, though, is that it supports the newer Matter protocol, which allows you to control the lights with a wide array of smart home platforms.

Govee LED Strip Light M1 Matter $ 45 $ 60 25 % off $ 45 $ 45 $ 60 25 % off The customizable Govee M1 Matter Compatible LED Strip Light is 6.56 feet long and can display millions of colors and shades of white. You can also use it to create light patterns that sync with music. $45 at Amazon$48 at Govee

Though they launched last year, Google’s flagship wireless earbuds continue to impress us with their terrific sound quality and good noise cancellation, which is why they’re one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds. We’re also fans because of all the other perks they offer, like multipoint connectivity, long battery life, and a good transparency mode. They deliver even more value to Pixel phone owners as well, who can enjoy exclusive access features like head tracking spatial audio and Google’s Clear Calling, which reduces background noise during calls.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro $ 117 $ 200 42 % off $ 117 $ 117 $ 200 42 % off Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. And right now, Verge readers can pick them up at Wellbots for $116.99 ($83 off) with offer code VERGE83. $117 at Wellbots

Speaking of Google gadgets, right now Verge readers can save an extra $80 on the already discounted Google Pixel Watch when they use promo code VERGEPIX80 at Wellbots, which drops the checkout price to $199.99. That’s not bad considering Google’s first-gen smartwatch retailed for $349.99 when it first launched a little over a year ago.

The first-gen Pixel Watch may not be as capable as the new Google Pixel Watch 2, but they have a number of strengths in common. Both offer health and fitness-tracking features powered by Fitbit, allowing you to enjoy special features like FDA-cleared EKGs. The wearables also support Google services like Google Assistant and Google Wallet. And now, thanks to the new Wear OS 4 update, you get access to the Google Calendar app, Gmail, and the new Safety Check feature introduced with the new wearable.

There are some trade-offs, though. The Pixel Watch 2 offers superior battery life, whereas the last-gen model struggles to last a full day. The newer wearable also sports some new tricks, including Sleep Profiles, abnormal heart rate tracking, and nightly SpO2 features. Nevertheless, if you’re comfortable with these omissions, the first-gen model is still a good wearable to buy at this price.

Google Pixel Watch $ 200 $ 350 43 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 350 43 % off Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. The 41mm wearable comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Verge readers can buy the wearable at Wellbots for $199.99 when they use coupon code VERGEPIX80 at checkout. $200 at Wellbots

In case you missed it, you can still buy a couple of Blink security cameras and video doorbells for about half the price, which translates to some pretty good deals on Blink Mini cameras and other gadgets. However, if you want to keep track of all the ghosties and ghoulies that’ll soon pay your front door a visit on Halloween, you can pick up the Blink Video Doorbell with the latest Blink Outdoor security camera on Amazon for just $89.99 ($90 off).

Both of the 1080p cameras come with tech that’ll allow you to clearly see trick-or-treaters even after the sun goes down, in addition to support for motion detection and two-way audio. The battery-powered Blink Outdoor 4 also covers a wider field of view and supports person detection, which wasn’t the case with the prior model.

As budget picks, they lack some premium features, including smart alerts. You’ll also have to pay extra for features like cloud-based storage, though, otherwise, they’re a pair of great security devices that’ll protect your home just fine for years to come.

Blink Video Doorbell (with Blink Outdoor 4) $ 90 $ 180 50 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 180 50 % off Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking for a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life. $90 at Amazon

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!