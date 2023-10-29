Android 14 will make it easier for apps to support passkeys soon

Android apps are about to get better built-in passkey support. Google announced in a developer blog post last week that Credential Manager, a new Android-specific API for storing credentials like username and password combinations and passkeys, is going public on November 1st. Credential Manager, which has been in developer preview for months, houses biometric authentication of passkeys, traditional passwords, and federated identity login under one roof in Android phones.

Ultimately, the change should allow apps to offer better authentication support in Android 14. Using Credential Manager, apps can offer users easy biometric logins through passkeys. That should mean a more friction-free sign-in experience since people who use that method wouldn’t have to worry about keeping login information in their heads. Third-party password managers like 1Password can also integrate the API for a more streamlined experience when defaulting to such an alternative instead of Google Password Manager.

Google explained why it’s pushing for passkeys in Android at Google I/O this year.

Google wrote in another blog post last week that it’s deprecating several authentication APIs so that developers will only have to call on the Credential Manager for authenticating users. Hopefully, that should make it much simpler and, therefore, much more likely to be used by third-party apps, as others, like WhatsApp and Uber, have already done.