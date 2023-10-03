The Kindle Scribe and latest Kindle Kids have both fallen to an all-time low

We’re now less than a week out from Amazon’s October Prime Day and, as expected, Amazon has already started to drop discounts on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and other items ahead of the two-day shopping event. The current promo also extends to the Kindle Scribe and the latest Kindle Kids, which are on sale at Amazon and Target starting at $264.99 ($75 off) and $79.99 ($40 off), respectively.

If you’re deciding between the two e-readers, the differences are pretty stark. The Kindle Kids is basically a kid-friendly version of Amazon’s entry-level Kindle, which remains our top pick when it comes to ebook readers. It offers identical performance to the standard edition, only it comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus. That last feature isn’t likely to be all that appealing to adults given it’s squarely aimed at children under 12, but it’s hard to complain about unlimited access to thousands of books, including the entire Harry Potter series.

2022 Kindle Kids $ 80 $ 120 33 % off $ 80 $ 80 $ 120 33 % off Amazon’s new Kindle Kids is identical to the standard Kindle — meaning it packs a 300ppi display and support for USB-C charging — but comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus. $80 at Amazon$80 at Target

The Kindle Scribe, meanwhile, is a supersize ebook reader with a few note-taking tricks. The 10.2-inch slate boasts a crisp 300dpi display and marathon battery life, and while it still lags behind the competition in some respects, Amazon has really ratcheted up the updates in recent months. As a result, it’s more efficient, organized, and intuitive than before, making today’s pre-Prime Day deal worth the shoutout.

Kindle Scribe (16GB, Basic Pen) $ 265 $ 340 22 % off $ 265 $ 265 $ 340 22 % off The Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s largest e-reader to date, with a crisp 10.2-inch display, terrific battery life, and a stylus for note-taking. $265 at Amazon

It’s tough to stand out in the wireless earbud market. However, while some brands rely on a collection of ecosystem tricks and others on ultra-rugged build quality, JBL has taken a more novel approach with the recently released Tour Pro 2 earbuds — which are currently on sale at Amazon for the first time in select colors for $199 ($50 off).

Unlike most pairs of earbuds, the Tour Pro 2 come with a unique charging case that features a 1.45-inch LCD screen, allowing you to adjust the volume, control tracks, and see your remaining battery life at a glance. The added functionality the case provides isn’t absolutely necessary given you can carry out all the same actions with your phone, sure, but it’s an added plus when paired with the many, many table-stakes features the Tour Pro 2 offer. This includes multipoint support and great noise cancellation, along with a helpful transparency mode, an earbud locator, and some of the best battery life you can get in a pair of wireless earbuds right now.

JBL Tour Pro 2 $ 199 $ 250 20 % off $ 199 $ 199 $ 250 20 % off The JBL Tour Pro 2 feature ANC, multipoint support, and a host of other welcome features. Their real draw, however, is the included charging case, which features a unique touchscreen display for carrying out various actions. $199 at Amazon

