Fortnite is introducing age ratings for all of its Creative experiences

When a creator is ready to publish their island to Fortnite, they will fill out the IARC content rating questionnaire before they submit their island to be published and reviewed by Epic moderators. When the questionnaire is complete, creators will receive an age-based IARC rating for the content of their island along with region-specific ratings from IARC-participating rating authorities. These ratings will automatically be applied and prominently displayed prior to access.

Content sensitivities vary by region and IARC’s scalable, global solution provides parents and players with trusted guidance from ESRB (North America), PEGI (Europe), ACB (Australia), USK (Germany), ClassInd (Brazil), and more depending on where they live. Participating rating authorities may modify one or more of the ratings assigned based on their own review of the experience once it’s been published.