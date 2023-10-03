Goal Zero’s modular Yeti Pro 4000 can scale from vanlife power to home backup

Goal Zero is updating its lineup of Yeti Power Stations today with the release of the Yeti Pro 4000 and stackable Tank Pro expansion batteries. This modular approach allows you to choose as much capacity as needed, making the batteries suitable for use as solar generators to back up the home or to keep vanlifers living off the grid.

The Yeti Pro 4000 is built around LFP battery chemistry with a capacity of 3,994Wh (51.2V 78Ah) that charges from zero to 100 percent in about three hours from a 1,800W wall charger or from zero to 80 percent in about 90 minutes when supplying up to 3,000W of solar input. It can support a maximum of four Tank Pros for up to 20,000Wh of total stored energy.

The Yeti Pro is big, weighing in at 115.74 pounds (52.5kg), but it’s not nearly as heavy or unwieldy as Goal Zero’s largest Power Station, the 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X. Each 3,994Wh Tank Pro expansion battery weighs an additional 80.3 pounds (36.4kg).

Per usual for solar generators from companies like EcoFlow, Bluetti, Jackery, and Anker, Goal Zero’s Yeti Pro 4000 includes a wide variety of AC and DC inputs and outputs and can power devices up to 3,600W (with a 7,200W surge), allowing it to run most household appliances.

The Yeti Pro 4000 can be connected to solar panels on your home and used to back up your 10 most critical circuits when paired with Goal Zero’s Haven 10 Manual Transfer Switch. It can also be integrated into your van or RV’s solar when parked off-grid or charged from your vehicle’s alternator when driving when combined with the Yeti Vehicle Integration Kit.