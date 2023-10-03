Naughty Dog is reportedly the latest studio to cut developer jobs

Naughty Dog is reportedly cutting some of its contracted staff. According to a Kotaku report, the Sony-owned studio is not renewing the contracts of around 25 temporary workers across numerous departments, with quality assurance staff primarily affected. Full-time staff were apparently not impacted.

Naughty Dog is one of the jewels in Sony’s first-party crown, developing platform-exclusive hits like The Last of Us and the Uncharted series. Back in January, a live-action interpretation of The Last of Us debuted on HBO to critical and social acclaim, but apparently, that popularity has not been enough to support continued development on its Last of Us multiplayer project.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that development on the multiplayer game had “slowed down” due to a poor internal review from Bungie — a studio Sony recently acquired that is known for making successful, live-service multiplayer games, including Destiny 2. According to sources in the Kotaku report, while the spinoff hasn’t been canceled, it’s currently “on ice.”