OnePlus Open: all the news and rumors about the company’s first foldable

In February 2023, OnePlus officially announced that it would be getting into the foldable market later this year. Clearly, foldable screen technology has come leaps and bounds since 2020, when CEO Pete Lau said on The Vergecast that the technology wasn’t mature enough for the company to enter the market. OnePlus has also changed a lot in the intervening three years; the company is now much more tightly integrated with parent company Oppo and has effectively become its sub-brand.
The OnePlus foldable, which is rumored to be called the OnePlus Open, is being pitched as a collaboration between OnePlus and Oppo and will carry the sub-brand’s name in some markets and Oppo’s branding in others. Oppo is no stranger to the foldable market, having already released several generations of Find N devices since 2021.
TODAY, An hour agoA (partial) sneak peek at the OnePlus foldable in the flesh.
Unbox Therapy has published an early unboxing of the upcoming device and interviewed CEO Pete Lau. Although the unboxing only gives a limited view of the foldable (OnePlus has plenty more announcements to tease out before launch, after all), it does give a nice look at how flat it’s able to fold shut.
Oct 2
OnePlus says yes, its debut foldable phone is a rebadged Oppo
OnePlus and Oppo are releasing the same foldable phone under different names, OnePlus confirmed in an announcement emailed to The Verge today. The company says that Oppo chief product officer Peter Lau, who co-founded OnePlus, directed teams at both companies to develop the phone in tandem to be released under both brands in different markets, though the email did not say which phone will go where.
OnePlus didn’t name the phones in the announcement, but they’re the phones rumored to be called the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3.
Jul 27OnePlus would like to remind everyone it’s also doing a foldable.
With all eyes on Samsung’s new foldables yesterday, Oppo subbrand OnePlus couldn’t help itself. “We OPEN when others FOLD,” the brand tweeted, in reference to the rumored name of its foldable. It confirmed its foldable plans in February, when it said it’d be releasing the foldable in the second half of the year.
Jun 28
Here’s the OnePlus folding phone expected for later this year
After OnePlus confirmed that it's launching a foldable phone earlier this year, now we finally have some information about what to expect. A set of leaked specs provided to MySmartPrice by OnLeaks reveals that the device, which may be called the OnePlus V Fold, could come with an impressive 7.8-inch inner display.
That’s larger than the 7.6-inch inner screens on both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold, but it still doesn’t beat the China-exclusive Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which comes with an 8-inch inner display.
Feb 28
OnePlus is launching a foldable later this year
This year's Mobile World Congress is shaping up to be a real fiesta for unconventional form factors, and OnePlus is the latest company to join the celebration. At a panel discussion today, the company announced its intentions to launch a foldable phone in the second half of 2023. That's about the extent of the details we have for now, though it seems like a safe assumption that the device will look a lot like one of the existing foldables on the market from Oppo — OnePlus' parent company.
With companies like Apple and Google yet to enter the foldable market, Oppo is now on its second round of folding phones — though they’ve mostly been limited to China. The Find N was a tablet-style foldable released in 2021 with a surprisingly refined design for a first-gen product. Oppo followed it up in late 2022 with the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The latter is a clamshell-style device in the vein of Samsung’s Z Flip series, and it’ll be Oppo’s first foldable available in Europe when it goes on sale in just a couple of days.
Jan 14, 2020
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau doesn’t think folding phones are good enough
Last week at CES 2020, The Verge's Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn sat down with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on The Vergecast for his first official podcast appearance.
OnePlus debuted a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition, at the Consumer Electronics Show this year, so Lau came on the show to discuss what the design of the phone means for the future of the OnePlus smartphone line as well as his thoughts on newer technologies in the mobile world, like 5G and folding phones.