OnePlus Open: all the news and rumors about the company’s first foldable

In February 2023, OnePlus officially announced that it would be getting into the foldable market later this year. Clearly, foldable screen technology has come leaps and bounds since 2020, when CEO Pete Lau said on The Vergecast that the technology wasn’t mature enough for the company to enter the market. OnePlus has also changed a lot in the intervening three years; the company is now much more tightly integrated with parent company Oppo and has effectively become its sub-brand.