Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

OnePlus Open: all the news and rumors about the company’s first foldable

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

Share this story

In February 2023, OnePlus officially announced that it would be getting into the foldable market later this year. Clearly, foldable screen technology has come leaps and bounds since 2020, when CEO Pete Lau said on The Vergecast that the technology wasn’t mature enough for the company to enter the market. OnePlus has also changed a lot in the intervening three years; the company is now much more tightly integrated with parent company Oppo and has effectively become its sub-brand.

The OnePlus foldable, which is rumored to be called the OnePlus Open, is being pitched as a collaboration between OnePlus and Oppo and will carry the sub-brand’s name in some markets and Oppo’s branding in others. Oppo is no stranger to the foldable market, having already released several generations of Find N devices since 2021.

Read on for all the rumors and announcements about OnePlus’ debut foldable.