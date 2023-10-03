Meta’s head of news relations, Campbell Brown, has stepped down

As Meta continues to take steps back from news promotion on its platforms, its head of news partnerships, Campbell Brown, is leaving the company, reports Axios. She was hired in 2017 to help news organizations get their content in front of users as the company pushed to make Facebook a major news aggregator.

Brown said in a 2018 Code Conference interview that her job was “not to go recruit people from news organizations to put their stuff on Facebook,” later adding that anyone who “feels this isn’t the right platform for them ... should not be on Facebook.”

Campbell Brown’s 2018 Code Conference interview.