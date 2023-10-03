Gmail is getting emoji reactions 🤩

It’s finally here — the tool that could turn your email inbox into a nightmare or a pure delight, depending on your POV. Google is adding the ability to react to an email with an emoji.

First rumored last month, Google has now confirmed it is bringing emoji reactions to its Gmail service. The feature will roll out gradually, starting with Android users and coming to web and iOS users over the next few months.

An animation of how emoji reactions will work. Happily, you’ll be able to “unsend” just as you can with a regular email (for those times when you accidentally hit the thumbs-down emoji.) Image: Google

When you have access, you’ll see a 🙂 at the bottom of a message. Click on that to choose your emoji from the menu, then just tap and send. A couple of emoji will have special powers, including the party popper emoji 🎉 that will enable a full-page animation. Yay.

It sounds like the feature will be similar to how most of us use emoji to react to social media posts; you can touch and hold an existing reaction to see who added it as well as tap to reuse a reaction someone else added.

But in a similar way to how Apple’s iMessage Tapbacks are most useful on iOS, emoji reactions will work best on Gmail. If you use a third-party email client, every person's reaction will arrive as a separate email ... 😭.