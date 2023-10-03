Verizon’s not-cable bundle offers Netflix and NFL Plus streaming for $25

Verizon has announced an exclusive combo offering Netflix Premium and NFL Plus Premium for $25 per month. Netflix Premium costs $19.99 / month right now (though it could go up soon!), and NFL Plus Premium is $16.99 / month. That sounds like a pretty good deal for Verizon customers if they’re ready for some football and they need their own Netflix account.

NFL Plus Premium includes live access to regional and primetime NFL football games across devices and includes the NFL Network, plus NFL RedZone. It does not include NFL Sunday Ticket, which costs a cool $449 per year and gives you all the Sunday games regardless of region. Verizon’s promo page states that existing Netflix customers can transfer their subscriptions over to Verizon and still take advantage of the deal, but people who already have NFL Plus through YouTube TV can’t.

The combo deal is available through Verizon’s Plus Play platform, which lets you manage your subscriptions to a bunch of streaming services and consolidates the billing. There are a lot of services there, from most of the standard streamers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, MasterClass, Duolingo, The Washington Post, and a bunch of stuff I’ve never heard of. Dog TV? Some deals, too, like a free year of Netflix if you subscribe to AMC Plus or Starz, though you can’t combine that with the NFL thing.

Earlier this year, Verizon decoupled streaming perks from its unlimited wireless plans, a move that made no sense to anyone except Verizon, and promptly let you bundle them right back in for $10 / month each. One of those bundles is a $15 Plus Play credit, which you could use to get that NFL / Netflix bundle down to $19.99 / month. Or put it toward that Sunday Ticket.