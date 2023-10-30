All the news from Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event

Apple is hosting a dark and spooky-themed product launch event for the evening of October 30th, 2023, the night before Halloween. The company has, uncharacteristically, scheduled the online livestream presentation for 8PM ET / 5PM PT, meaning it’s not for the morning or lunchtime crowd this time.
Like every Apple event, the invitation comes with a title and themed logo that provides a clue as to what will be announced. This event is called “Scary Fast” and features a shadowy Apple logo that morphs into an only-slightly-creepy Mac Finder icon. Apple is expected to focus on new Mac products at this event, including its next-generation M3 chips and an updated iMac.
Apple could have other surprises in store as well, including but not limited to M3 processor upgrades for the higher-end MacBook Pros. Less likely are new iPads since Apple just released a new Pencil, but who’s to say Apple can’t give us more Halloween treats?
Find out all the news right here. We’ll be live blogging the event below.
TODAY, 37 seconds agoAnd we’re live at Apple’s Scary Fast event!
A minute ahead of time, even, at least on my stream. We’re expecting Macs, chips, who knows, but so far, it’s just a squiggly hello.
8 minutes agoThe hold music is a little spookier than usual.
Apple’s pre-event music can often be described as Banana Republic-core, but tonight’s event has a slightly different mood. There was some monk-like chanting going on when I started the stream, and now it’s a song called “Dark,” by Goldie, James Davidson, and Subjective.
9 minutes agoHere’s how to watch Apple’s “Scary Fast” event.
The best way is to follow us along here, where myself, David Pierce, and Richard Lawler will be live blogging the event.
But if you want to watch the keynote, I’d recommend watching it here on a Safari browser. That’s what I’ll be doing. It tends to be the stream that starts earliest.
Alternatively, you can sit back on the couch and watch it on Apple TV.
And if none of those options work for you, there’s always YouTube.
17 minutes agoHow Halloween-y is this whole thing going to be?
I really can’t decide! On the one hand, Apple (specifically Craig Federighi, the Action Hero himself) loves being right on the edge of incredible cringe. But also, doing a whole Halloween bit during tonight’s event means a lot of meme risk and bad looks and congressional hearings where they show Tim Cook as a vampire and they’re like, “Yes, this, Apple is bad.” You know? I don’t know!
I think my ultimate guess is Craig in costume and only Craig in costume. But I might be more excited about this than new Macs.
22 minutes agoWe’re 20 minutes away from Apple’s Scary Fast event.
We’re expecting M3 chips, a new iMac, and some updated MacBook Pros. And if Apple really leans into the spooky theme, maybe an updated Magic Mouse with a USB-C port on the bottom.
42 minutes agoWe’ll be live blogging Apple’s Scary Fast event right here.
Stay tuned to our live updates — the event kicks off at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. We’re expecting the M3 chips and a handful of new Macs. Get your predictions in now.
Apple’s best move is giving us what we want
Earlier this year, I bought a 15-inch MacBook Air. In many ways, it’s the computer I needed at the time — but in the four months I’ve had it, I must confess, it’s not the Mac I wanted.Read Article >
What I wanted was the bigger 32-inch iMac that’s been rumored for years at this point. I was tempted by the 24-inch M1 iMac when it launched in spring 2021, but I’ve spent years using a 27-inch monitor and didn’t want to downsize on screen real estate. All the reliable Apple prognosticators said the bigger version was in the works. How long could that take?
An evening event from Apple is an unusual setup, but we’ll be right back here at 8PM ET to find out what the “Scary Fast” event has in store. Until then, The Vergecast crew runs down some of what we’re expecting to see tonight.
Resident Evil Village on the iPhone could be a preview of Apple’s gaming future
It’s incredible that Resident Evil Village plays as well as it does on the iPhone. The game is every bit as captivating as when I first played it on the PS5, and I was blown away by how well it translated to the tinier screen. But the game’s graphics aren’t the most interesting thing going on with this release — I’m much more excited for what it might be teasing for Apple gaming in the future.Read Article >
Let’s start by talking about Village first. I’ve only played for a little over an hour on a prerelease version of the game on an iPhone 15 Pro Max — long enough to survive the attack by the Lycans in the snowy village. One area the port doesn’t translate well is to the iPhone’s touchscreen. I tried to use the game’s touch controls, but they were awful; they were a challenge to use even in the game’s initial sequence, where all you have to do is carry a baby to a crib. But the iPhone itself holds up as a console. Once I broke down and connected my DualSense controller, things felt pretty much just like I remembered they did on my PS5, and the controls came back to me right away. (That familiarity, unfortunately, didn’t make the Lycan attack any less stressful.)
Apple is getting ready for prime time
I’m trying to remember the last time a company’s big event came for prime-time TV the way Apple’s 8PM ET keynote is trying to lock down our attention tomorrow. The only company I can think of that’s done it successfully lately is Victoria’s Secret with its fashion show. While I suspect there’s some overlap in audience between that and an Apple keynote, I also suspect Bella Hadid is a bigger draw than a new iMac.Read Article >
But Apple is still going for it! Promising a keynote that will air on its website, YouTube, and over Apple TV while things like Monday Night Football air on broadcast TV. The company is ready to take all the cultural cache its phones, Bluetooth headsets, and computers have earned it and convert that fan base into a bigger audience to advertise its products.
The Bloomberg Power On newsletter sees Mark Gurman as sure as he’s been about Apple’s “Scary Fast” event tomorrow. Here’s a summary of the chips expected in the new iMacs and high-end 14- and- 16-inch MacBook Pro models:
• Base M3 chip: 8-core CPU / 10-core GPU, likely with “improved memory configurations.”
• M3 Pro chip: Gurman mentions a 12-core CPU / 18-core GPU configuration, but with a likely upgrade to a 14-core CPU / 20-core GPU.
• M3 Max: 16-core CPU / 40-core GPU, and he mentions a 32-core GPU option. (The M2 Max is currently available in 30-core / 38-core GPU configs.)
Umar Shakir and Wes Davis
What to expect from Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event
It looks like some new Macs are on the way. Apple is holding an online-only launch event on October 30th, where it’s expected to introduce its next big chip updates and some Macs to go along with them. Apple is calling the pre-Halloween announcement the “Scary Fast” event, and its YouTube channel playfully invites viewers to “Treat yourself.”Read Article >
Almost every Apple event invitation includes a themed Apple logo that hints at what to expect. This time, the company’s event website has an animated Apple logo that morphs into the Finder icon, all but confirming some new Macs are in the cards. Meanwhile, “scary fast” seems to hint at the possibility Apple will announce brand-new M3 processors, which could debut in some updated Macs — including a long-awaited iMac desktop refresh. Will it be faster than Qualcomm’s apparent M2-beating X Elite processors? We may not have to wait long to find out.