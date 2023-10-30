All the news from Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event

Apple is hosting a dark and spooky-themed product launch event for the evening of October 30th, 2023, the night before Halloween. The company has, uncharacteristically, scheduled the online livestream presentation for 8PM ET / 5PM PT, meaning it’s not for the morning or lunchtime crowd this time.

Like every Apple event, the invitation comes with a title and themed logo that provides a clue as to what will be announced. This event is called “Scary Fast” and features a shadowy Apple logo that morphs into an only-slightly-creepy Mac Finder icon. Apple is expected to focus on new Mac products at this event, including its next-generation M3 chips and an updated iMac.

Apple could have other surprises in store as well, including but not limited to M3 processor upgrades for the higher-end MacBook Pros. Less likely are new iPads since Apple just released a new Pencil, but who’s to say Apple can’t give us more Halloween treats?