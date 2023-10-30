It’s nearly Halloween, and there are some scary-good deals on Google Pixel products as well as other great devices and tech accessories.

Starting off, the unlocked Google Pixel 7A is $125 off at Best Buy and direct from Google, dropping it to a new low price of $374. Google’s midrange phone was already a very good value at its full price of $499 when it debuted in the spring, but it’s becoming a better and better value as it continues getting bigger discounts. The Pixel 7A sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with moderately fast 90Hz refresh, the same Tensor G2 processor found in last year’s Pixel 7 flagships, and wireless charging (which was left out of previous A-model Pixel phones). It’s a great, affordable all-rounder with a very good dual-camera system that puts it hot on the heels of the best smartphone cameras from Google, Apple, and Samsung.

Speaking of Pixel deals and all-time low prices: Google’s Pixel Tablet is now selling for $399 ($100 off) at both Best Buy and Amazon. The 11-inch slate uses the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7A above, and it’s a fine device, with a nice build and quality 2560 x 1600 resolution screen. Android apps on a tablet can still leave a bit to be desired in the performance or making-good-use-of-screen-real-estate departments, but the Pixel Tablet is great for watching videos and listening to music.

In fact, its biggest and best trick is using its included charging dock to act as a pseudo-smart speaker. Just drop the tablet onto its charger, and it simultaneously begins to charge while transferring any audio to its bigger and much more capable speakers. It’s a neat trick that also prevents you from dealing with a dead tablet if you let it sit idle for a few days — which I’d wager many of us with tablets frequently deal with.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the current reigning champs of the wireless earbud world, are selling for a new low price of $249.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. Sony’s latest WF-1000 model are its comfiest to date, with a smaller and lighter design that’s easier on the ears for longer play sessions. They also have a great balance of very good noise cancellation, rich sound reproduction, and up to eight hours of battery life while using ANC. Plus, if you use your earbuds a lot for calls on the go, the XM5 have clear voice quality and a small case that’s easy to throw into your bag or keep in your pocket.

