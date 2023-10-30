This app is making podcasts more TikTokable

Detail, a podcast recording and editing app, is catering to the growing demand for video podcasts with a new multicam recording feature.

Users can record simultaneously from two iPhones to produce a vertical video of two shots stacked on top of each other. It is a format that is optimized for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, which are becoming increasingly important in the podcast space.

Video podcasts have grown in popularity, not least because video clips of podcasts are much more shareable on social media than standalone audio. Shows like Call Her Daddy have been able to create viral moments by leaning on vertical video. Still, those clips usually flip between host and guest, while Detail’s new feature allows both to appear in the shot at once.

The new tool, which is free, enables two users to sync their phones to create a shot much cleaner than your average Zoom. But the new capability does have limitations. It only works if the two users are nearby, so it can’t be used for a podcast recording remotely (which many are).