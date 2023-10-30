Sony’s new PlayStation Link earbuds and headset finally have release dates

Sony has finally announced a release date for its PlayStation-branded Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset. While the Pulse Explore earbuds will launch on December 6th, 2023, Sony’s wireless headset comes out on February 21st, 2024.

Both devices will be available for preorder starting on November 9th in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other European countries. You can preorder the accessories through Sony’s PlayStation direct site and “select” retailers. The Pulse Explore buds are priced at a hefty $199.99, but the Pulse Elite headset costs a slightly cheaper $149.99.

To enable the lossless, low-latency audio that Sony promises with these devices, you’ll need to use the included PlayStation Link USB adapter that plugs into your PS5, PC, or Mac. We still don’t know if you’ll need the dongle with the slimmer disc-less version of the PS5 that’s coming out this fall or if it’ll come with the technology built in like the PlayStation Portal. We’ve reached out to Sony for more information about this, and we’ll update this article if we hear back. Sony will also sell its PlayStation Link USB adapter as a standalone item for $24.99.