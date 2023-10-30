Apple announces a speedier M3 iMac

The 24-inch iMac is finally getting a refresh. At its “Scary Fast” event, Apple announced a new M3 version of the iMac that is supposedly two times faster than its over two-year-old M1 predecessor.

What’s really new this time around is the M3 chip. The M3 has an eight-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, with support for up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Supposedly, that ought to translate to a much faster all-in-one. Productivity apps, such as Safari or Microsoft Excel, will run up to 30 percent faster. For creators, the new chip enables up to 12 streams of 4K video, and Adobe Photoshop should also process photos up to two times faster. It also now supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Ostensibly, the faster processor also means Apple will talk about gaming. I’m still not gaming on a Mac. Image: Apple

Visually, the 24-inch iMac isn’t changing anything. (Alas, there is still no bigger iMac.) It still comes in seven colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. At 11.5mm, it’s still thin, has white bezels, and that chin is still chinning. Meanwhile, the 1080p camera, speakers, mics, the USB port configurations, and 4.5K Retina display are also the same. The color-matched accessories are also the same — and yes, they still connect with a Lightning cable.

One thing that has changed is that the new M3 iMacs will feature more recycled materials. The stand is now 100 percent recycled aluminum. Inside, the iMac uses recycled rare earth magnets, recycled tin soldering, and 100 percent recycled gold plating in circuit boards.

While a spec bump isn’t always the most exciting, this is overdue since Apple never updated the iMac with its M2 chip. At least now it’s first out the gate with the M3 at a time when the last of the Intel iMacs may have really started showing their age.