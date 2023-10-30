Bungie delaying Destiny 2 and Marathon games amid layoffs

Bungie is laying off an unspecified number of staffers as well as delaying two of its forthcoming titles: Marathon and Destiny 2’s forthcoming expansion, The Final Shape . The latter is now expected to launch in June 2024, while the former won’t be expected until 2025.

The Final Shape is an ambitious new expansion pack for Destiny 2 that is meant to conclude many of the franchise’s most significant storylines. It was originally expected to be released on both Sony’s and Microsoft’s platforms in February 2024. Marathon is based on the beloved first-person shooter Bungie initially released on macOS back in 1994. The new game, now delayed to 2025, is expected to be a PvP “extraction” game. Bungie never guaranteed it would be released in 2024 but had hinted at that plan.