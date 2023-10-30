Skip to main content
Belkin’s new 2-in-1 charging dock might blend into your bedroom

It’s got a minimalistic look that might fit in well with some home environments.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

A photo of a person bringing an iPhone toward Belkin’s new charging dock.
Image: Belkin

Belkin has a new 2-in-1 charging dock that’s all about the looks. Yes, it offers the types of features you’d expect from a $129.95 charger, including letting you fast charge iPhones with MagSafe as well as Apple Watches. But if you do pay up for the new charging dock, you’re probably buying it because it looks great.

Offered in two neutral colors, sand or charcoal (basically white and black), “the dock achieves a stunning stone-like appearance, blending seamlessly into its environment whether it’s placed on a nightstand, kitchen counter or desk,” Belkin writes in its press release. Take Belkin’s marketing language there with a grain of salt, but I do think the charger has a really nice aesthetic.

An iPhone using StandBy while connected to Belkin’s new charging dock next to a bed.
Belkin’s new charger really ties this room together. Or maybe I feel that way because this is totally my vibe.
Image: Belkin

The MagSafe pad on the top of the charger is also adjustable, meaning you can use the charger at an angle as a StandBy stand or make it flat to more easily charge other devices like your AirPods. You can charge your Apple Watch on its own separate pad that sticks out the back.

A side profile of the Belkin charging dock.

Image: Belkin

You’ll be able to order the new charging dock — full name “Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO™ 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe,” according to Apple’s website — starting November 7th. It’s just the latest interesting charger from Belkin, including an Apple Watch power bank and its charging puck with a built-in kickstand.

