Here’s what Apple really means when it says ‘shot on iPhone’

Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event was filmed on an iPhone 15 Pro Max with the help of professional studio equipment costing tens of thousands of dollars.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

Tim Cook being illuminated by huge studio lights
There’s a reason the event footage looked as good as it did, and that’s likely down to the fancy equipment used alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Image: Apple via Halideapp

Behind-the-scenes footage of Apple’s Monday evening Scary Fast event reveals how it was filmed using an iPhone 15 Pro Max... with the aid of a full suite of professional recording equipment and studio lighting. Still images and a video reveal that (unsurprisingly) a great deal of fancy equipment — from drones, gimbals, dollies, industrial set lighting, and other recording accessories — is still required to make iPhone footage look this good.

Apple has utilized similar but far less extreme setups for previous events that were filmed using iPhones, including the Burberry spring / summer 2014 fashion show. It’s a neat way to promote the recording quality of iPhone cameras, but it’s not like everyday folks can recreate these kinds of results at home unless they happen to own a shedload of ludicrously expensive equipment. The gear shown in the “Scary Fast” behind-the-scenes footage is fairly standard for big studio productions, but Apple’s implication with these so-called “shot on iPhone” promotions is that anyone can do it if only they buy the newest iPhone.

For comparison, here’s the recording kit Olivia Rodrigo apparently used to film her own “shot on iPhone” music video for “Get him Back!” using an iPhone 15 Pro — albeit on a much smaller scale because Olivia’s no Tim Apple.

Olivia Rodrigo being filmed on an iPhone 15 Pro Max for her “Get Him Back!” music video
Olivia Rodrigo also recorded her “Get Him Back!” music video using an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Image: Apple / Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo being filmed on an iPhone 15 Pro Max for her “Get Him Back” music video
The equipment used to assist the iPhone 15 Pro Max is more modest than Apple’s recent event.
Image: Apple / Olivia Rodrigo

