Google is officially trying to make .ing domains a th.ing

Google Registry is launching a new and really fun top-level domain: .ing. I am guessing you are already think.ing about some of the domains you might end up buy.ing.

You can now register .ing domains as part of Google’s early access period, though you’ll have to pay “an additional one-time fee,” Google’s Christina Yeh wrote in a blog post. That fee will go down daily through December 5th. At 16:00 UTC (noon ET) on that date, .ing domains will officially be publicly available.

A few of us at The Verge have had some fun plugging different words into GoDaddy’s domain search to see what .ing domains are up for grabs. Some common words with -ing endings are really expensive; think.ing and buy.ing cost $38,999.99 and $129,999.99, respectively, per year to register. But I’ve found a few good ones that are pretty affordable — good luck on the hunt!