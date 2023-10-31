Twitch ditches Switch

Twitch is pulling the plug on its Nintendo Switch app; the streaming company is “ending support” for the app, according to a support page. It will be removing the app from the Nintendo eShop on November 6th and people who already have it downloaded will “lose access” on January 31st, 2024.

Twitch launched its Switch app in late 2021, but users have voiced some complaints with the app. You can’t see a stream’s chat, for example, meaning you have to use another device if you want to see what other people are talking about or type a message of your own. You can’t subscribe to creators if you want to support them. And you also can’t use the app to broadcast your own gameplay.