Google Pixel 8 launch event: all the news

Google is holding an event today to launch the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. While today marks Google’s official announcement, a steady stream of leaks — plus Google’s own teasers — has left little to the imagination.
We’re expecting the Pixel 8 Pro to come with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro, while the standard Pixel 8 could have a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display when compared to its predecessor. Both phones are rumored to get some notable upgrades to their cameras as well, with the Pixel 8 Pro potentially getting a new body temperature sensor, too.
The Watch 2 should get some design changes, too. There’s a new crown and updated sensor array, both of which Google showed off in its sneak peek, and we’re also expecting the device to come with some features carried over from the Fitbit Sense 2.
You can follow along with all the latest news from the Pixel 8 launch event below and watch the live stream here.
TODAY, 8 seconds agoBold and responsible.
Rick reminds us, again, that Google doesn’t want to end the world with AI. Also, we’ve already heard AI about twenty times and counting.
TODAY, 3 minutes agoThe w8 is over.
Countdown’s over, and we’re starting off with a cheeky video nodding to the massive barrage of leaks. So far, we’re talking about big and small-size phones, night vision, retro colors, “magic tricks,” editing, and helping with stress levels.
And here’s Rick Osterloh!
TODAY, 16 minutes agoThe show’s starting soon.
We’re in “Horizon Hall” at Pier 57 in Chelsea, and we’re about 10 minutes away from showtime. No secret what we’re about to see. Follow along with all our Google Pixel 8 live coverage!
TODAY, 37 minutes agoGoogle’s Pixel 8 event kicks off in 30 minutes.
We’re expecting two phones, one watch, and a lot more details about three already very teased and leaked devices.
Our team will be reporting live from the event — you can follow along live from our stream below.
