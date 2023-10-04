Google Pixel 8 launch event: all the news

Google is holding an event today to launch the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. While today marks Google’s official announcement, a steady stream of leaks — plus Google’s own teasers — has left little to the imagination.

We’re expecting the Pixel 8 Pro to come with the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro, while the standard Pixel 8 could have a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display when compared to its predecessor. Both phones are rumored to get some notable upgrades to their cameras as well, with the Pixel 8 Pro potentially getting a new body temperature sensor, too.

The Watch 2 should get some design changes, too. There’s a new crown and updated sensor array, both of which Google showed off in its sneak peek, and we’re also expecting the device to come with some features carried over from the Fitbit Sense 2.