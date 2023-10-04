Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online services will shut down in April

Next spring, Nintendo will shut down the online services behind nearly all of its 3DS and Wii U software, affecting multiplayer and other connected features. News of this early April 2024 shutdown follows the return of online features for the Wii U versions of Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon, which had disappeared between March and August while Nintendo dealt with “vulnerability related to online play.”

SpotPass features are also going away, but Nintendo says that StreetPass links between 3DS family systems will continue to work anywhere you can find someone else who has one, even after these servers go away. This planned early April 2024 shutdown will occur just over ten years after the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection Service went offline, ending online services for Nintendo’s Wii and DS titles in 2014.

Nintendo said this is also bringing an end to the Nintendo Badge Arcade that let owners decorate their 3DS home menus with stickers snagged using a virtual crane arm. This FAQ describes what will happen after April and says that data for the virtual badges will be stored solely on users’ SD cards after that, so players may want to back those up or risk losing the prizes could cost real money to obtain.

With 13 million or so sales since its 2012 launch, the Wii U was one of the worst-performing consoles in Nintendo’s history. After it was discontinued in 2017, the company moved on from that era with ports and sequels of its best games that made the originals seem obsolete. Earlier this year, there were reports of memory errors that may make maintaining archives of the system’s games on original hardware even more difficult.

The 3DS had a slow start when it launched in 2010 but eventually moved over 75 million units, with strong sales that continued even after the launch of the Switch before it was discontinued in 2020.